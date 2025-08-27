Druzhba Pipeline's Resumption: Temporary Solution Amidst Tensions
Oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary are set to resume at reduced volumes following a temporary solution to disruptions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed sufficient reserves in Hungary, urging Ukraine to cease attacks threatening energy security.
Hungary is poised to receive oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline once again, albeit at lowered volumes, following a disruption linked to Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian energy assets.
In a social media statement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin had communicated a temporary resolution to the supply interruption.
Szijjarto assured that Hungary's oil reserves remain sufficient and emphasized the urgency for Ukraine to halt attacks on the pipeline, which he sees as jeopardizing Hungary's energy security.
