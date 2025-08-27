Russia Extends Gasoline Export Ban Amid Regional Shortages

The Russian government announced on Wednesday its decision to extend the ban on gasoline exports until September 30. This measure aims to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market, according to an official statement.

For fuel manufacturers, the restrictions will be lifted starting October 1, but non-manufacturers will continue to face limitations until October 31. This decision follows a previous export ban initiated in February, applicable from March 1 to August 31.

Russia has been grappling with gasoline shortages in certain regions, a situation exacerbated by a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries during high seasonal demand from farmers and motorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)