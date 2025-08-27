Russia Extends Gasoline Export Ban Amid Regional Shortages
The Russian government has announced the extension of a gasoline export ban until September 30 to stabilize the domestic fuel market. Producers will resume exports on October 1, while non-manufacturers remain restricted until October 31. The initial ban started in February due to regional shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on refineries.
The Russian government announced on Wednesday its decision to extend the ban on gasoline exports until September 30. This measure aims to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market, according to an official statement.
For fuel manufacturers, the restrictions will be lifted starting October 1, but non-manufacturers will continue to face limitations until October 31. This decision follows a previous export ban initiated in February, applicable from March 1 to August 31.
Russia has been grappling with gasoline shortages in certain regions, a situation exacerbated by a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries during high seasonal demand from farmers and motorists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron Stresses Stability Amid Economic Challenges
Trump’s Unprecedented Moves Shake US Financial Stability
Govt Revises Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding, Ensure Price Stability
European Markets Tumble Amid French Political Instability and Federal Reserve Concerns
China and Russia: Partners in Global Stability