Druzhba Pipeline: Resumption Amid Tensions
Oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia has restarted after a recent disruption caused by a Ukrainian attack in Russia. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova announced the news and expressed hopes for continued stability and no further assaults on energy infrastructure.
The crucial Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Slovakia, has resumed operations following a temporary halt. The disruption was triggered by an attack from Ukraine on Russian soil, as confirmed by Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova via social media on Thursday.
Sakova conveyed optimism about the continuity of operations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability in the region's energy supply. Her remarks underscored the unpredictable nature of geopolitical tensions that can impact critical energy infrastructures.
She urged for caution and vigilance to prevent further incidents that could threaten the energy framework, which is vital for economic stability in Slovakia and the broader region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
