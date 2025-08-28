Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Key Russian Refineries Amid Tensions

Ukrainian drone strikes have ignited fires at Russian refineries in Krasnodar and Samara, disrupting 17% of Russia's refinery capacity. These attacks aim to challenge Russia's economic stronghold while peace talks continue. Russia's ministry reported intercepting numerous drones as gasoline shortages rise amid tightened export controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:56 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Key Russian Refineries Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones have set ablaze key Russian oil refineries, including facilities in the Krasnodar and Samara regions. Reports indicate that these targeted strikes have disrupted at least 17% of Russia's refining capacity, hampering President Vladimir Putin's economic powerhouse.

Kyiv, aiming to demonstrate its resilience, has intensified its drone campaign against Russian infrastructure, as the U.S. endeavors to mediate peace negotiations. As per Reuters, the capacity of 10 plants has been affected, translating into a substantial daily output loss of 1.1 million barrels.

While Russian officials asserted defenses have intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones, the resultant fuel shortages paint a grimmer picture. Concurrently, Russia's recent gasoline export restrictions underscore its efforts to mitigate domestic supply challenges during peak demand periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

 India
2
Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

 Global
3
AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

 India
4
Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025