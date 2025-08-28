Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Key Russian Refineries Amid Tensions
Ukrainian drone strikes have ignited fires at Russian refineries in Krasnodar and Samara, disrupting 17% of Russia's refinery capacity. These attacks aim to challenge Russia's economic stronghold while peace talks continue. Russia's ministry reported intercepting numerous drones as gasoline shortages rise amid tightened export controls.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones have set ablaze key Russian oil refineries, including facilities in the Krasnodar and Samara regions. Reports indicate that these targeted strikes have disrupted at least 17% of Russia's refining capacity, hampering President Vladimir Putin's economic powerhouse.
Kyiv, aiming to demonstrate its resilience, has intensified its drone campaign against Russian infrastructure, as the U.S. endeavors to mediate peace negotiations. As per Reuters, the capacity of 10 plants has been affected, translating into a substantial daily output loss of 1.1 million barrels.
While Russian officials asserted defenses have intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones, the resultant fuel shortages paint a grimmer picture. Concurrently, Russia's recent gasoline export restrictions underscore its efforts to mitigate domestic supply challenges during peak demand periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
