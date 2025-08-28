NARI 2025 Report Unveils Stark Reality of Women's Safety in India

The 'NARI 2025' report, a comprehensive examination of women's safety in India, has revealed that a substantial 40% of women in urban areas feel insecure. The concerns are heightened at night, attributed to inadequate lighting and insufficient security measures.

Surveying 12,770 women across 31 cities, the report identifies Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur as the least safe, while Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai are among the safest. Alarmingly, harassment on streets remains prevalent, leading many women to alter their educational and professional pursuits.

The report, launched by the National Commission for Women and powered by Pvalue Analytics, offers a crucial perspective, highlighting unreported harassment and societal attitudes. It aims to guide policy enhancement towards women's safety, aligning with the broader vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)