Kohima Tops NARI Index: Celebrating India’s Safest Cities for Women

The NARI Index 2025 ranks Kohima, Visakhapatnam, and Mumbai among the safest cities for women in India, while Patna and Jaipur ranked the lowest. The report, based on a survey of 12,770 women, highlights factors such as gender equity, urban infrastructure, and institutional responsiveness as determinants of safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The NARI 2025 report highlights Kohima, Visakhapatnam, and Mumbai as leading examples of safety for women in India, according to a comprehensive survey spanning 31 cities. Conversely, Patna and Jaipur rank lowest, citing poor infrastructure and institutional support.

Published by The Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), the study surveyed 12,770 women, with 60 percent reporting feeling safe in their cities. Factors such as civic participation, gender equity, and effective policing significantly boosted safety scores.

While many women experience safe urban environments, societal and governmental roles are crucial in addressing gaps identified in safety measures, with an emphasis on prevention policies, both offline and online. The report advocates for a holistic approach to women's safety, integrating perception-based surveys with crime data for a complete picture.

