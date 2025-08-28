Left Menu

Moscow's Missiles: Grim Reminder in Ukraine

In a severe wave of violence, Russia launched missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, leaving 18 dead in Kyiv alone. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, linking them to Russia's aggression over diplomacy. Key infrastructures were impacted, intensifying calls for new sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday, Russia unleashed a devastating missile and drone assault on Ukraine, resulting in at least 18 deaths in Kyiv, including four children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Moscow's aggressive stance as an answer to ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Key infrastructures were targeted, and Russia claimed to have struck military facilities and air bases, although it continues to deny targeting civilians. Ukrainian officials, however, report numerous civilian casualties, most recently in Kyiv, where 38 people were wounded in city-wide strikes.

The European Union and London reacted sharply, summoning Russian envoys in protest. Calls for increased sanctions against Moscow are intensifying, as Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukrainian towns, pushing a relentless offensive, particularly in the east.

(With inputs from agencies.)

