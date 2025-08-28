Moscow's Missiles: Grim Reminder in Ukraine

Early Thursday, Russia unleashed a devastating missile and drone assault on Ukraine, resulting in at least 18 deaths in Kyiv, including four children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Moscow's aggressive stance as an answer to ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Key infrastructures were targeted, and Russia claimed to have struck military facilities and air bases, although it continues to deny targeting civilians. Ukrainian officials, however, report numerous civilian casualties, most recently in Kyiv, where 38 people were wounded in city-wide strikes.

The European Union and London reacted sharply, summoning Russian envoys in protest. Calls for increased sanctions against Moscow are intensifying, as Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukrainian towns, pushing a relentless offensive, particularly in the east.

