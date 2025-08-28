Cooperatives Unite to Boost Assam's Agricultural Exports Globally
The Assam State Cooperative Federation and National Cooperative Exports Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the global reach of Assam's agricultural products. The partnership aims to empower farmers as stakeholders, enhance exports, and boost India's position in global trade following the Ministry of Cooperation's vision.
- Country:
- India
The Assam State Cooperative Federation (ASCOF) and the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) have forged a strategic alliance to elevate the cooperative movement in Assam through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Thursday. This partnership is poised to broaden the international footprint of Assam's unique agricultural products.
The release outlines that the agreement will foster a new framework for marketing Assam's agricultural diversity, aiming to penetrate global markets and provide new avenues for farmers and stakeholders involved in cooperatives. Rice, edible bamboo, ginger, and turmeric from Assam are set to gain increased exposure and acceptance abroad.
The focus of the MoU is on creating robust marketing strategies, brand initiatives, and efficient export processes, facilitating Assam's rise as a significant player in India's export market. Empowerment of grassroots institutions, including Farmer Producer Cooperatives and Cluster Level Federations, is pivotal, ensuring they are recognized as stakeholders in the export supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MoU
- Cooperative
- Assam
- Agriculture
- Exports
- Global Markets
- Farmers
- Rural Development
- India
- Trade
ALSO READ
SEA Calls for Lifting DORB Export Ban to Boost Farmers' Income
Tamil Nadu Textile Exports Reeling from US Tariff Hike
IFAD Urges G7 to Invest in Africa’s Small Farmers to Tackle Hunger and Climate
Nvidia Earnings Wobble: Mixed Reactions in Global Markets
Diversification of exports will help exporters sustain trade trajectory in long run: Govt official.