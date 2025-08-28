Left Menu

Kim Harvey Appointed Executive Producer of CBS Evening News

CBS News has appointed Kim Harvey as the new executive producer of the "CBS Evening News." Harvey is known for her impressive track record within the industry and is expected to bring her expertise to enhance the program's production quality and audience engagement.

In a strategic move to elevate its flagship news program, CBS News has officially named Kim Harvey as the executive producer of the "CBS Evening News." The appointment was announced today, marking a significant step in the network's efforts to bolster its prime-time lineup.

Harvey, who has garnered respect for her exceptional work in broadcasting, is expected to drive innovation and creative storytelling, enhancing viewer experience. CBS looks to her leadership to build on the program's distinguished legacy and to engage with a broader audience.

This change showcases CBS News' commitment to empowering exemplary talent within its ranks, signaling a forward-thinking approach to news production as the media landscape continues to evolve in the digital age.

