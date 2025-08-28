Diplomacy in Motion: A 30-Day Dialogue with Iran

On Thursday, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot clarified that actions by France, Britain, and Germany initiating the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran do not symbolize the demise of diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Barrot announced a 30-day period dedicated to engaging in meaningful dialogue with Iran, underscoring that the objective remains to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Through a social media statement on platform X, Barrot reinforced the commitment to diplomatic dialogue, asserting that opportunities for peaceful resolution remain available.

