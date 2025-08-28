Left Menu

Diplomacy in Motion: A 30-Day Dialogue with Iran

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasizes that the move by France, Britain, and Germany to initiate reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran's nuclear program is not the end of diplomatic efforts. He stresses a 30-day window to foster dialogue with Iran and prevent nuclear armament.

Updated: 28-08-2025 19:44 IST
On Thursday, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot clarified that actions by France, Britain, and Germany initiating the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran do not symbolize the demise of diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Barrot announced a 30-day period dedicated to engaging in meaningful dialogue with Iran, underscoring that the objective remains to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Through a social media statement on platform X, Barrot reinforced the commitment to diplomatic dialogue, asserting that opportunities for peaceful resolution remain available.

