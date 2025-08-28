Shiv Kumar Joins Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission
Anil Vij, Haryana's Energy Minister, swore in Shiv Kumar as a new member of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). Kumar, from Kaithal district, brings extensive experience from CISF and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd to his new role at the commission.
In a significant development, Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shiv Kumar, the newly appointed member of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), on Thursday.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Energy Minister's office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat, with prominent figures such as Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department A K Singh and HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma in attendance.
Shiv Kumar, a native of Kaithal district, joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 1991 and has also served in Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd across various departments, bringing a wealth of experience to HERC.
