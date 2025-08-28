Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Mahatma Ayyankali, Celebrates Nuakhai Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an icon of social justice. Modi also extended wishes for Nuakhai, celebrating farmers' contributions, and marked Ganesh Chaturthi and the anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana's impact on financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commemorated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, a noted social reformer from Kerala. Describing Ayyankali as a symbol of social justice and empowerment, the Prime Minister highlighted the reformer's lifelong dedication to education and equality, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On the social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on his Jayanti. He is remembered as an icon of social justice and empowerment. He was also deeply passionate about knowledge and learning. His efforts will continue motivating generations to work towards a just and equitable society." Ayyankali's legacy as a champion for marginalized communities continues to inspire societal progress.

In addition to Ayyankali's tribute, PM Modi extended warm wishes to citizens on Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated chiefly in Western Odisha. Modi expressed gratitude to farmers, underscoring their role in sustaining the nation. "Wishing everyone a joyous Nuakhai. This cherished festival is a reminder of our deep gratitude to the farmers whose hard work sustains us all. May there be good health, prosperity, and happiness in every home. Nuakhai Juhar!," Modi conveyed on X, celebrating the festivities occurring alongside Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister also recognized the 11th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion nationwide. In his remarks, Modi asserted that financial connectivity empowers individuals and propels the nation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

