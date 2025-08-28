Left Menu

Brave Rescue in Delhi: Five Women Saved From Trafficking Racket

Five women, including a minor, were rescued from a prostitution racket in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. The operation was spurred by a tip-off from the Association for Voluntary Action, prompting police action under the Immoral Traffic Act. Arrests were made, and the rescued minor is now in protective care.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:51 IST
In a significant operation, five women, including a 14-year-old girl, were saved from a prostitution racket in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. This came after the Association for Voluntary Action tipped off the police, citing concerns regarding the operation of the illegal racket.

Posing as customers, AVA members gathered critical information, leading to arrests and the filing of charges under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. A teenage girl, originally misled by acquaintances, highlighted coercion involving financial promises, elucidating issues of exploitation within these operations.

The minor, now in protective custody, will face a Child Welfare Committee. Meanwhile, the AVA and allied organizations continue advocating for stringent measures against such illicit activities to prevent child trafficking, noting recurring instances in the region.

