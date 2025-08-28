Left Menu

Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns

U.S. stock indexes rose slightly on Thursday despite Nvidia's shares slipping amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty. Nvidia's CEO remains optimistic about future AI chip opportunities. Global investors anticipate potential U.S. interest rate cuts as economic data shows growth. Legal developments involving Federal Reserve Governor Cook add to the financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:17 IST
Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, major U.S. stock indexes saw a modest increase despite Nvidia's share price dip due to lingering questions over the company's business dealings in China. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened against the euro and yen with traders expecting imminent U.S. interest rate cuts.

Although Nvidia's shares declined by approximately 1.1%, the chip designer's revenue forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reassured investors about the company's growth prospects in AI chips, suggesting an expansion in opportunities over the next five years.

Economic indicators showed U.S. growth in the second quarter, partly fueled by business investment in AI, contributing to positive market sentiment. Investors are closely watching developments related to interest rate cuts ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, as well as legal moves by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook challenging presidential powers over her position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025