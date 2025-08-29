Left Menu

Four teenagers, aged 16 to 17, drowned while bathing in the Mayurakshi river in Jharkhand's Dumka district. The incident took place on Thursday, with one body recovered and others still missing. A search operation involving local divers and an NDRF team is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:34 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Teen Drowning Incident at Mayurakshi River
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Dumka district where four teenagers drowned in the Mayurakshi river, police reported on Friday. The event took place at the Bapupur bank near Jama police station on Thursday afternoon.

The teenagers, aged between 16 and 17 and recent matriculation exam pass-outs from St Joseph School, Dumka, had gone to the river for a bath but failed to return, sparking a search by concerned family members. Their belongings, including clothes and mobile phones, were discovered on the riverbank around 3:30 p.m.

Local divers have retrieved the body of Krishna Singh, one of the four, while the search continues for the others, with an NDRF team from Deoghar called in to assist. The unfortunate event has left the community in shock as efforts to locate the remaining victims persist.

