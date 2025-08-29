Left Menu

Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

In a landmark verdict, the Vellore District and Sessions Court convicted 22 individuals for their involvement in the 2015 Ambur riots following the custodial death of Shameel Ahamed. The court acquitted 106 others, ordered compensation for police victims, and criticized government inaction during the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:07 IST
Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vellore District and Sessions Court has delivered a pivotal verdict, convicting 22 people for their roles in the 2015 Ambur riots triggered by the death of 26-year-old Shameel Ahamed in police custody. While 106 other individuals were acquitted, the court scrutinized past government actions during the riots.

The case dated back to the mysterious disappearance of Pavithra, leading to the summoning of Shameel Ahamed by police. During an inquiry, Ahamed's unexpected death in custody sparked large-scale protests, including roadblocks and property damage in Ambur, resulting in several injuries to policemen and raising allegations of police brutality.

Following a protracted trial, 22 were found guilty, receiving sentences ranging from 3 to 14 years for damaging property, attacking police, and misconduct with female officers. The court ordered significant compensation for injured officers and commended police efforts during the unrest. Extensive security measures were in place as the verdict was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025