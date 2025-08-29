Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

The Vellore District and Sessions Court has delivered a pivotal verdict, convicting 22 people for their roles in the 2015 Ambur riots triggered by the death of 26-year-old Shameel Ahamed in police custody. While 106 other individuals were acquitted, the court scrutinized past government actions during the riots.

The case dated back to the mysterious disappearance of Pavithra, leading to the summoning of Shameel Ahamed by police. During an inquiry, Ahamed's unexpected death in custody sparked large-scale protests, including roadblocks and property damage in Ambur, resulting in several injuries to policemen and raising allegations of police brutality.

Following a protracted trial, 22 were found guilty, receiving sentences ranging from 3 to 14 years for damaging property, attacking police, and misconduct with female officers. The court ordered significant compensation for injured officers and commended police efforts during the unrest. Extensive security measures were in place as the verdict was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)