Left Menu

Bridging Generations: A New Era of Aged-Care and Early Learning Synergy in South Australia

An innovative intergenerational care model in South Australia combines retirement living with an early learning center, fostering meaningful interactions between older adults and children. The initiative, studied for its impact on wellbeing and learning, showcases shared activities and suggests mutual benefits for both age groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:57 IST
Bridging Generations: A New Era of Aged-Care and Early Learning Synergy in South Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

An innovative aged-care model in South Australia aims to bridge generations by co-locating independent retirement living apartments with an early learning center. This initiative fosters daily interactions between older adults and children aged three to six, encouraging mutual learning and understanding.

Research published in the Journal of Intergenerational Relationships reveals that such interactions reduce loneliness and enhance mental well-being in older adults. For children, it develops empathy and offers a unique insight into aging. Shared activities, such as playing piano and gardening, are treasured by both groups, while the structure's design supports these interactions.

Beyond physical activities, the model promotes community bonding and safety. It introduces children to 'grand-friends', instilling a sense of responsibility and care. While this concept is gaining traction in Australia, further research is needed to refine design principles for optimal outcomes in similar settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025