Unshackling Australia's Workforce: Breaking the Chains of Gender Segregation

In Australia, the workforce is nearly evenly divided between genders, yet occupational gender segregation remains significantly entrenched. Only one in five occupations in the country has become less segregated since the mid-1990s despite the narrowing gender educational and participation gap.

This ongoing imbalance has significant implications for workers and economic productivity, with income and innovation suffering particularly in gender-skewed industries. Over a third of the industries are still male-dominated, contributing to the ongoing gender pay gap and hampering economic efficiency.

Addressing this issue demands multi-pronged efforts: introducing higher wages in female-dominated roles, cultural overhauls in male-heavy industries, and encouraging more gender-equal parental leave uptake. Such steps could lead to significant shifts in traditional gender norms and occupational structures over time.

