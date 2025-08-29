Periyar's Legacy: From Tamil Nadu to Oxford

In a momentous event marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to unveil the portrait of E.V. Ramasamy, known as Periyar, at the prestigious University of Oxford on September 4. This ceremony also includes the release of two books documenting the history and influence of the movement over the last hundred years.

The Self-Respect Movement, initiated in 1925 by Periyar, sought to dismantle Brahminical dominance and elevate non-Brahmin communities in Tamil Nadu. Its agenda promoted rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms, which later laid the groundwork for the Dravidian Movement. "Oppression is my enemy," a phrase coined by Periyar, continues to echo in Oxford's hallowed halls, highlighting its global resonance.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that Periyar's ideals transcend borders and belong to all humanity, aligning with global fights for dignity, equality, and freedom. The movement's inception is noted for the launch of the Tamil journal Kudi Arasu and Periyar's departure from the Indian National Congress in 1925, events that catalyzed a new direction for social reforms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)