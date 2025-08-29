Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone for New UP State Election Commission Building

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the construction of a modern office building for the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission at Awadh Vihar Yojana, as reported in a government release. The CM emphasized that the facility would enhance a transparent and organized election process, thus strengthening democracy.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 50 crore, is designed to cover 2,618.59 square meters over six floors, including a stilt floor. The building's safety and efficiency will be ensured with the installation of a 25,000-liter RCC tank on the roof and a one lakh-liter underground tank. CM Yogi remarked during the ceremony that the people are pivotal, not just as voters but as pillars of democracy, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's status as the world's largest democracy.

In his speech, CM Yogi Adityanath described the establishment of the State Election Commission's own building as a historic milestone for fortifying democracy. He noted that this development would allow for more efficient management of the extensive Panchayat and local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, where over 12 crore voters participate. He provided a breakdown of Uttar Pradesh's democratic structure, which includes 57,600 Gram Panchayats, 826 Block Panchayats, 75 District Panchayats, 17 Municipal Corporations, 199 Municipalities, and 544 Nagar Panchayats, along with elections for more than 14,000 councillors.

The CM stressed the crucial role of democracy, emphasizing the accountability of public representatives to the people, and reiterated that Uttar Pradesh's evolving democratic and administrative framework is central to realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the Election Commission's operations were previously hampered by the use of a rented building. The new establishment, projected for completion in 18 months by Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, is expected to enhance operational speed and efficiency, making Uttar Pradesh one of few states to house its Election Commission in dedicated premises.

The building will boast modern amenities including open parking, a rainwater harvesting system, a 25 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant, a comprehensive CCTV system, and multiple lifts for accessibility. It will serve as a benchmark for modern office environments, integrating advanced technology to boost the Election Commission's efficiency.

Prominent figures such as Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and State Election Commissioner Rajan Pratap Singh, along with other dignitaries, attended the event.