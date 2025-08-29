Left Menu

Pipeline Power Play: Russia and China's Energy Tango

China seeks to increase Russian gas imports via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, while the two nations struggle to advance the Power of Siberia 2 project. Russia aims to pivot gas exports to Asia, bypassing European markets due to Western sanctions post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is considering increasing imports of Russian gas through the existing Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, as discussions for a new link via the Power of Siberia 2 project falter. This development emerges amid Russia's search for new energy markets after losing European clientele due to Western sanctions.

In light of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's upcoming meeting in China, energy trade is a pressing topic. However, despite ongoing talks for over a decade, Russia and China have not reached an agreement on pricing and funding for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which intended to reroute gas from West Siberia.

Russia's shift towards China for gas exports follows a significant decline in European exports. While Gazprom has proposed increasing the pipeline's capacity, key players, such as China National Petroleum Corporation and PipeChina, are exploring infrastructure expansions to accommodate potential gas flow increases.

