Cotton Farmers Protest as Import Duty Exemption Extends

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced plans for protest after the government extended the import duty exemption on cotton up to December 31, 2025, arguing that it will harm domestic cotton farmers. Despite strong opposition, the duty exemption remains, prompting farmers to mobilize nationwide.

The SKM criticizes the Cotton Corporation of India for not procuring sufficient domestic cotton, leaving farmers to sell at a loss in open markets. They have called for a protest burnings and marches to Members of Parliament to reverse the decision.

The farming community argues that while Indian textile exports to the US are minimal, the extension will benefit corporate entities at the expense of local farmers, leading to significant financial distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)