E3 Press Iran at UN: Will Sanctions Snapback be Delayed?

Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, have called on Iran at the United Nations to meet specific requirements to delay the reimposition of U.N. sanctions, allowing for talks on Iran's nuclear program. The E3 seeks to restore inspector access, address enriched uranium concerns, and engage in U.S. dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have urged Iran at the United Nations to fulfill three key requirements aimed at delaying the reimposition of U.N. sanctions. This move comes as part of efforts to create space for renewed negotiations concerning Tehran's disputed nuclear program.

In a joint statement issued before the U.N. Security Council, the E3 communicated their willingness to hold off on reinstating 'snapback' sanctions for up to six months. This conditional offer hinges on Iran's actions to restore U.N. nuclear inspectors' access, address the stockpile of enriched uranium, and actively engage in dialogue with the United States.

Ambassador Barbara Woodward of Britain emphasized the fairness and realism of their demands, urging Iran to consider the proposal seriously. Meanwhile, Russia and China have put forth a draft resolution aimed at extending the 2015 nuclear deal, further highlighting the international effort to resolve tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

