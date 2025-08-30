Bipartisan Move at Surface Transportation Board

The White House is set to make a bipartisan appointment to the Surface Transportation Board, enlisting both a Republican and a Democrat to the regulatory agency. This decision was disclosed in a report by an MSNBC journalist on X.

This development comes in the wake of an announcement made by the White House on Thursday, which revealed the firing of Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus.

The move signifies an effort to include diverse political perspectives within the critical railroad regulatory body, reflecting broader governmental strategies aimed at bipartisan cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)