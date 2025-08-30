Left Menu

Bipartisan Move at Surface Transportation Board

The White House plans to appoint a Republican and a Democrat to the Surface Transportation Board, following the dismissal of board member Robert Primus, as reported by MSNBC.

30-08-2025
This development comes in the wake of an announcement made by the White House on Thursday, which revealed the firing of Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus.

The move signifies an effort to include diverse political perspectives within the critical railroad regulatory body, reflecting broader governmental strategies aimed at bipartisan cooperation.

