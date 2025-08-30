U.S. Approves $179M Patriot Air Defense Deal for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a significant military transaction, approving a potential sale of $179.1 million worth of Patriot Air Defense System sustainment and associated equipment to Ukraine.

This defense deal underscores the ongoing commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in strengthening its national defense capabilities amid heightened regional tensions.

According to the Pentagon, the primary companies set to fulfill this contract are defense giants RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, marking another significant collaboration between the U.S. government and its key defense contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)