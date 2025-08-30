Left Menu

U.S. Approves $179M Patriot Air Defense Deal for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $179.1 million deal to sell Patriot Air Defense System sustainment and related equipment to Ukraine. The main contractors involved are RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, as stated by the Pentagon.

Updated: 30-08-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:01 IST
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a significant military transaction, approving a potential sale of $179.1 million worth of Patriot Air Defense System sustainment and associated equipment to Ukraine.

This defense deal underscores the ongoing commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in strengthening its national defense capabilities amid heightened regional tensions.

According to the Pentagon, the primary companies set to fulfill this contract are defense giants RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, marking another significant collaboration between the U.S. government and its key defense contractors.

