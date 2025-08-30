Adani Power Secures Major 800 MW Project in Madhya Pradesh
Adani Power Ltd has won a letter of award to supply power from a new 800 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh, securing a tariff of Rs 5.838 per KWh. The project, costing Rs 10,500 crore, will be operational in 54 months, creating 6,000-7,000 jobs during construction.
Adani Power Ltd announced on Saturday that it has secured a contract to supply electricity from a new 800 MW thermal power plant to be developed in Madhya Pradesh.
This comes after the company received a letter of award from MP Power Management Company Ltd. Adani Power was among the lowest bidders in a competitive process, agreeing to a tariff of Rs 5.838 per KWh for the power supply. The 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power unit will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate model.
The project entails a Rs 10,500 crore investment and will be operational in 54 months. It is expected to play a crucial role in meeting India's rising power demands while ensuring reliable, affordable energy for Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, employment for 6,000-7,000 individuals during the construction phase and 1,000 jobs during operation is anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
