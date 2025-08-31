Power Crisis in Odesa: Russian Drone Attack Leaves Thousands in Darkness

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Russia executed an overnight drone strike on southern Ukraine's Odesa region, specifically targeting crucial power facilities. The assault, confirmed by DTEK, Ukraine's top private energy entity, exacerbated the already fragile energy situation in the area.

Local authorities reported substantial damages to a power plant near Odesa, which has plunged over 29,000 households into darkness. The energy crisis now looms large amid ongoing conflict, underscoring the precariousness of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This latest attack emphasizes the growing threat posed by drone warfare and its impact on civilian infrastructure and daily life. With escalating hostilities, energy security in the region remains severely threatened.

(With inputs from agencies.)