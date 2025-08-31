Left Menu

Power Crisis in Odesa: Russian Drone Attack Leaves Thousands in Darkness

A Russian drone attack targeted multiple power facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, damaging infrastructure and resulting in over 29,000 residents facing power outages. DTEK, the nation's largest private energy producer, reported the offensive, highlighting ongoing tensions and vulnerability of key energy resources in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Russia executed an overnight drone strike on southern Ukraine's Odesa region, specifically targeting crucial power facilities. The assault, confirmed by DTEK, Ukraine's top private energy entity, exacerbated the already fragile energy situation in the area.

Local authorities reported substantial damages to a power plant near Odesa, which has plunged over 29,000 households into darkness. The energy crisis now looms large amid ongoing conflict, underscoring the precariousness of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This latest attack emphasizes the growing threat posed by drone warfare and its impact on civilian infrastructure and daily life. With escalating hostilities, energy security in the region remains severely threatened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

