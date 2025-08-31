Left Menu

Bridging Divides: India and China's Path to Renewed Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to fostering better bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment, and addressing longstanding issues like border disputes. Amid U.S. tariffs, both leaders discussed strategic collaboration, aiming for stability and cooperation, seeking to redefine their regional and global roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:43 IST
Bridging Divides: India and China's Path to Renewed Ties
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged to strengthen bilateral relations in a significant meeting on Sunday, emphasizing trade and investment growth amid challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. Modi's visit to China marks his first in seven years, where he joins global leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting.

The talk with President Xi came shortly after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on Indian goods in response to India's Russian oil acquisitions, pushing for a collective stance against Western pressure. Modi expressed India's commitment to strategic autonomy with China, highlighting that their bilateral ties should develop independently of external influence, according to India's foreign ministry.

Focusing on political and strategic directions, both leaders aim to boost trade, while addressing broader challenges such as fair trade practices and terrorism in multilateral settings. An agreement on border management was also reached, aiming to prevent disputes from dominating their relationship, which could enable stable, cooperative ties moving forward.

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025