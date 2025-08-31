Bridging Divides: India and China's Path to Renewed Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged to strengthen bilateral relations in a significant meeting on Sunday, emphasizing trade and investment growth amid challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. Modi's visit to China marks his first in seven years, where he joins global leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting.

The talk with President Xi came shortly after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on Indian goods in response to India's Russian oil acquisitions, pushing for a collective stance against Western pressure. Modi expressed India's commitment to strategic autonomy with China, highlighting that their bilateral ties should develop independently of external influence, according to India's foreign ministry.

Focusing on political and strategic directions, both leaders aim to boost trade, while addressing broader challenges such as fair trade practices and terrorism in multilateral settings. An agreement on border management was also reached, aiming to prevent disputes from dominating their relationship, which could enable stable, cooperative ties moving forward.