The conflict in Ukraine saw a significant escalation as Russian drone attacks targeted power facilities, resulting in major outages affecting nearly 60,000 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced intentions to strike inside Russia, signaling a fierce response to these assaults as the war enters a critical phase.

In the Odesa region, Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported attacks on four power facilities, with local authorities confirming over 29,000 residents lost electricity. The port city of Chornomorsk was particularly hit hard, with critical infrastructure operating on generators and damage reported to residential areas.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo and international leaders urged for a ceasefire, emphasizing the urgency for dialogue as civilian casualties mount. The recent spike in military actions coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts for peace negotiations, though hindered by ongoing violence.

