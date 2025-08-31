Left Menu

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Nineteen employees of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited were rescued after being trapped due to a landslide at Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand. The landslide, caused by heavy rains, blocked the project's tunnels. A joint team of local administration and rescue forces ensured their safe evacuation without halting power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:35 IST
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, nineteen employees of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited found themselves trapped inside a power house for hours due to a landslide at the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, according to officials.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, blocked both the normal and emergency tunnels of the 280 MW power project, creating a potentially dire situation. However, with swift action from a joint team comprising the district administration, State Disaster Response Force, and Border Roads Organisation, all employees were safely evacuated by the evening.

Despite the challenging conditions, power generation at the facility continued unaffected, and ongoing surveillance of landslides is being maintained to ensure public safety, said District Magistrate Vinod Goswami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

