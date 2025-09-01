Devotees Stranded Amidst Manimahesh Yatra's Natural Disasters

In an unfortunate turn of events during Chamba's Manimahesh Yatra, 16 devotees lost their lives due to natural calamities, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal. The pilgrimage ended amid adverse weather, which took a toll on the traditional proceedings, including the royal bath, which was reorganized across 84 temple complexes.

Efforts to airlift stranded devotees were thwarted by severe weather, resulting in the early cancellation of the Yatra, leaving 15,000 pilgrims in limbo. National and State Disaster Response Teams undertook rigorous operations to relocate thousands stranded by heavy rains and landslides, exacerbated by damaged roads, from Manimahesh Dal Lake to Bharmour.

While 10,000 made the arduous trek to Kalsui, facilitated by subsequent bus transport, around 50 remained stuck near Gaurikund. Relief teams continue to support these groups, ensuring their safe arrival in Bharmour. Local authorities urge reliance on official communications to counter misinformation circulating online.