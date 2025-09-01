Regulatory Changes Challenge India's Specialty Fertilizer Industry
India's specialty fertilizer industry faces significant challenges due to new regulations bringing biostimulants under government control. The compliance costs could force many small manufacturers to close. Despite obstacles, the sector continues to grow, benefiting from technology advancements and contributing to precision farming across major crops.
India's specialty fertilizer industry is in turmoil following regulatory changes that have placed biostimulants under government scrutiny. This shift, part of a recent amendment to the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) in 2025, introduces compliance challenges for a previously unregulated sector.
Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), warns that many smaller manufacturers may face closure due to the high costs of compliance. The sudden requirement for government approval and testing has left the industry unprepared, leading to a backlog of unapproved products.
Despite these hurdles, the industry continues to experience growth, driven by technological advancements such as nano fertilizers and digital agriculture, enhancing precision farming practices. The transition period for full regulation compliance is anticipated to be 3-4 years, during which the industry will adapt and evolve.
