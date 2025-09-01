Left Menu

Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with New Solar Power Project

Adani Green Energy Ltd has launched a 125-megawatt solar power project in Gujarat. This development increases the company's total renewable generation capacity to 15,990.5 MW. The project was implemented by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited, a subsidiary of AGEL, in Khavda, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced the launch of a new 125-megawatt solar energy project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The addition of this facility raises AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to an impressive 15,990.5 MW. This milestone was achieved by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited, a subsidiary of AGEL.

The new solar power project, situated in Khavda, Gujarat, marks a significant step in the company's expansion plans.

