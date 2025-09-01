Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with New Solar Power Project
Adani Green Energy Ltd has launched a 125-megawatt solar power project in Gujarat. This development increases the company's total renewable generation capacity to 15,990.5 MW. The project was implemented by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited, a subsidiary of AGEL, in Khavda, Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced the launch of a new 125-megawatt solar energy project in the Indian state of Gujarat.
The addition of this facility raises AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to an impressive 15,990.5 MW. This milestone was achieved by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited, a subsidiary of AGEL.
The new solar power project, situated in Khavda, Gujarat, marks a significant step in the company's expansion plans.
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani
- Green Energy
- AGEL
- solar power
- renewable energy
- Gujarat
- capacity
- Khavda
- project
- operational
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants
Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing
India Launches First Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling at Choryasi Plaza in Gujarat
Tragic Canal Jump: Unveiling Questions in Gujarat
Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?