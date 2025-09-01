Left Menu

Desperate Calls: Afghan Migrants Gripped by Earthquake Anxiety

Afghan migrants in Delhi are filled with fear and anxiety following a tragic earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan, which killed over 600 people. With communication lines disrupted, migrants, like 20-year-old Asim, anxiously await news of their families, hoping for their safety amid the devastation.

Updated: 01-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Afghans living in Delhi are grappling with anxiety and fear after a devastating earthquake struck Eastern Afghanistan, killing over 600 people. Many migrants spent a sleepless night, desperately trying to contact their family members in the affected areas.

Asim, a young dry fruit seller in central Delhi, has been unable to reach his family in Jalalabad, one of the regions heavily impacted by the quake. The tragedy has exacerbated the challenges faced by migrants who have already been struggling with sporadic connections to their loved ones back home.

The earthquake, which flattened villages and disrupted communication lines, has left many Afghan migrants praying for the safety of their relatives. This situation has reopened old wounds for some, who recall the helplessness they felt during past calamities. Amid the uncertainty, hope remains their only solace.

