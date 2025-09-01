Stalled Summit: Navigating Tariffs and Tensions in U.S.-South Korea Talks

Negotiations between South Korea and the United States have hit a stalemate, straining recent diplomatic gestures. Despite a congenial meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, critical issues remain unresolved.

Key topics such as defense costs and tariffs, especially on cars and microchips, continue to be sticking points. South Korean officials have cited the complexity of intertwined issues, which slow progress in the absence of mutual agreements.

The automotive industry feels the brunt of these delays, with concerns over potential losses mounting. The summit has yet to yield a concrete action plan, as both nations engage in further discussions to finalize terms on investments and military arrangements.

