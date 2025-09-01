Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Breakthrough in Farmer Compensation Clears Path for Transmission Project

In a significant development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has successfully brokered an agreement on land valuation and compensation with local farmers, facilitating the Rajasthan-Delhi transmission system's timely progress, as per an official statement released on Monday.

The state's efforts, led by Gupta, are aimed at ensuring a seamless supply of power from Rajasthan to Delhi by resolving long-standing disagreements regarding land compensation. This agreement covers more than 20 villages, paving the way for a more robust and stable power supply in the national capital.

Gupta's intervention has been credited with ending the previous impasse and demonstrates the administration's commitment to balancing development needs with fair compensation for local farmers, maintaining their ownership rights and respecting their entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)