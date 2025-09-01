Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Germany visit spotlights the state's growing global industrial presence with MoUs worth Rs 3,200 crore. German firms, including Knorr-Bremse and Nordex Group, to invest heavily, creating nearly 6,000 jobs and reinforcing Tamil Nadu's leadership in renewable energy and advanced engineering.
During an official visit to Germany, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted significant memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with major German companies. These agreements position Tamil Nadu as a burgeoning hub of global industry, underscoring the state's commitment to becoming a centre of excellence.
Stalin, addressing via a social media post, noted the state's rising prominence as evident from the MoUs negotiated with firms such as Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst. These partnerships, valued at over Rs 3,200 crore, are anticipated to generate approximately 6,000 new jobs within Tamil Nadu.
Among the investments, Knorr-Bremse's significant Rs 2,000 crore commitment will lead to a new facility dedicated to railway doors and braking systems, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's advanced engineering sector. Additionally, Nordex Group's Rs 1,000 crore investment will expand their wind turbine operations, while ebm-papst's investment in energy-efficient technologies supports growth in the HVAC and automotive sectors.
