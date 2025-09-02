Delhi Police Crack Down: Illegal Arms Factory Busted, Massive Heroin Haul

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Uttar Pradesh, securing a significant stockpile of weapons and raw materials. The operation, led by the Sarai Rohilla Police Station, saw the confiscation of six country-made pistols, 12 dismantled pistols, and materials sufficient for producing over 250 additional weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi, Raja Banthia, confirmed that their efforts resulted in this substantial seizure. Parallel to this, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police successfully disrupted a network producing counterfeit consumer goods, including well-known products like All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit, and Godrej Soap, with numerous counterfeit items and packaging materials confiscated.

Additionally, a narcotics raid led to the capture of Afsana, a 23-year-old woman, from whom 300 grams of heroin were seized. Further raids resulted in the arrests of suppliers Narender and Jyoti, who were found with 712 grams of heroin. In total, the operation yielded over 1 kg of heroin, underscoring the ongoing battle against illegal activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)