Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down: Illegal Arms Factory Busted, Massive Heroin Haul

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh, seizing a significant weapons cache and arresting three individuals. Additionally, they busted a counterfeit product operation and intercepted a narcotics ring resulting in the recovery of over 1 kg of heroin. Multiple suspects have been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:09 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down: Illegal Arms Factory Busted, Massive Heroin Haul
Visual of the arrested person with a huge stockpile of weapons. (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Uttar Pradesh, securing a significant stockpile of weapons and raw materials. The operation, led by the Sarai Rohilla Police Station, saw the confiscation of six country-made pistols, 12 dismantled pistols, and materials sufficient for producing over 250 additional weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi, Raja Banthia, confirmed that their efforts resulted in this substantial seizure. Parallel to this, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police successfully disrupted a network producing counterfeit consumer goods, including well-known products like All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit, and Godrej Soap, with numerous counterfeit items and packaging materials confiscated.

Additionally, a narcotics raid led to the capture of Afsana, a 23-year-old woman, from whom 300 grams of heroin were seized. Further raids resulted in the arrests of suppliers Narender and Jyoti, who were found with 712 grams of heroin. In total, the operation yielded over 1 kg of heroin, underscoring the ongoing battle against illegal activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
2
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
4
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025