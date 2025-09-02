Left Menu

Civilian Firms Boost Germany's Defense Sector Engagement

Germany's military procurement agency is promoting civilian company participation in the defense sector, aiming to simplify the integration process. Annette Lehnigk-Emden, a key agency figure, is leading efforts to streamline connections between civilian and defense industries, enhancing sector accessibility for non-military enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:26 IST
Germany's military procurement agency has expressed enthusiasm for the growing involvement of civilian companies within the defence sector, as announced on Tuesday.

Annette Lehnigk-Emden, the head of the agency, highlighted ongoing efforts to establish procedures that facilitate partnerships between civilian enterprises and the defence industry.

The initiative aims to simplify the entry process for civilian companies, paving the way for increased collaboration and innovation in the defense sector.

