Delhi CM Announces 75 Initiatives Honoring PM Modi Amidst Political Controversy

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the initiation of 75 service projects and welfare schemes, dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement coincides with his birthday, spanning from the 17th of September to the 2nd of October.

The decision comes on the back of offensive comments directed at Modi and his late mother, which sparked widespread criticism. Gupta condemned the language used by opposition figures, labeling it a disgrace to politics, and described the new projects as a 'befitting response' to such insults.

The ruling BJP has seized this opportunity to attack opposition parties, specifically highlighting the derogatory remarks. In contrast, opposition parties claim the focus on these remarks distracts from pressing issues. Prime Minister Modi himself criticized RJD and Congress for their comments during a recent event in Bihar, expressing his pain over the episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)