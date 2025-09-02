Left Menu

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Amidst the worst floods in Punjab in nearly four decades, with thousands of villages submerged and lakhs displaced, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal calls for a unified front. Emphasizing Punjab's historical sacrifices for India, he urges political unity and donations, including AAP members' salary contributions, to support flood-hit Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:26 IST
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the throes of Punjab's worst flooding in 40 years, nearly 1,000 villages are underwater, and more than 2.5 lakh residents have been displaced. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made a fervent plea for unity and support across political lines.

To aid those affected, Kejriwal announced that all AAP MPs and MLAs will donate a month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund. He praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his ministers, and thousands of party workers for their relentless efforts, emphasizing the community-driven spirit of Punjabis aiding one another.

Kejriwal, in a video message, lauded Punjab's historic role as India's shield against invasions and its pivotal contributions from the freedom struggle to agricultural self-sufficiency. Declaring this flood as a calamity unseen in decades, he summoned all political entities to transcend differences and extend whole-hearted aid to the province.

Emphasizing the disaster's magnitude, Kejriwal described the widespread destruction and the challenge of reaching affected areas. He projected confidence that the nation would unite for Punjab, reinforcing AAP's commitment by pledging member salaries to relief efforts.

In closing, Kejriwal extended a prayer to Waheguru, reinforcing the spiritual resilience of the Punjabi community amid these trials.

