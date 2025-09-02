India and Thailand Fortify Military Ties in MAITREE-XIV Exercise

The MAITREE-XIV, a joint military exercise between India and Thailand, kicked off with a grand ceremony at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. This bilateral initiative, hosted from September 1st to 14th, seeks to foster cooperation and understanding between the Indian and Royal Thai Army.

The Indian contingent consists of 120 personnel from the Madras Regiment, while the Thai contingent includes 53 members of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade. Both forces will engage in company-level counter-terrorist operations, tactical drills, joint planning, and more, reflecting a commitment to regional stability.

Exercise MAITREE, started in 2006, remains a key element of defense collaboration between India and Thailand. This 14th iteration emphasizes bilateral cooperation, with a week-long training program followed by a 48-hour exercise simulating real-life operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)