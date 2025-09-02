Left Menu

India and Thailand Fortify Military Ties in MAITREE-XIV Exercise

The 14th India-Thailand joint military exercise, MAITREE-XIV, has begun in Meghalaya, aiming to boost cooperation and understanding between both nations' armies. Running from September 1st to 14th, the exercise involves counter-terrorism drills, tactical planning, and special operations to improve interoperability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:18 IST
India and Thailand Fortify Military Ties in MAITREE-XIV Exercise
14th edition of Exercise MAITREE between the Indian and Thai armies began in Umroi,Meghalaya, (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The MAITREE-XIV, a joint military exercise between India and Thailand, kicked off with a grand ceremony at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. This bilateral initiative, hosted from September 1st to 14th, seeks to foster cooperation and understanding between the Indian and Royal Thai Army.

The Indian contingent consists of 120 personnel from the Madras Regiment, while the Thai contingent includes 53 members of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade. Both forces will engage in company-level counter-terrorist operations, tactical drills, joint planning, and more, reflecting a commitment to regional stability.

Exercise MAITREE, started in 2006, remains a key element of defense collaboration between India and Thailand. This 14th iteration emphasizes bilateral cooperation, with a week-long training program followed by a 48-hour exercise simulating real-life operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

 India
2
Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

 Global
3
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
4
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025