Unprecedented Parade: China Flexes Military Might as Global Leaders Gather
China prepares for its largest military parade, signaling its rising international influence as President Xi Jinping seeks to position China as a leader in the global order. Prominent figures like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will attend, marking significant geopolitical shifts amid strained U.S. relations.
China is set to stage its largest military parade in history on Wednesday, highlighting its expanding influence and showcasing its military prowess as President Xi Jinping aims to position Beijing as a leader in a post-U.S. global order. The event gains further significance with the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The parade marks 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War Two and seeks to reinforce China's role in crafting the global postwar order. More than 50,000 spectators are expected to witness the spectacle at Tiananmen Square, featuring cutting-edge military technology such as hypersonic missiles and unmanned drones.
President Xi will deliver a keynote speech emphasizing China's historical achievements and its vision for a new global order. The gathering also sees deepening energy collaborations between China and Russia, while Kim Jong Un makes his international debut alongside his daughter, Ju Ae.
