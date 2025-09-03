Delhi Braces for High Waters: Minister Assures Safety Amid Rising Yamuna
Amid heavy rainfall, the Yamuna River surpasses danger levels, prompting Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma to assure citizens there's no flood risk due to improved river capacities. Precautions include relocating low-lying residents, while shopkeepers safeguard their goods. The IMD forecasts moderate rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection of the ITO Barrage on Wednesday, assessing the Yamuna River's elevated water levels following recent heavy rainfall. Verma reassured Delhi residents, asserting that there is no cause for alarm regarding potential flooding.
Verma highlighted the increased water-holding capacity of the Yamuna over the last six months, confidently stating that the city will not experience flooding. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is no need for the people of Delhi to panic. We guarantee that there will be no flood. Everyone is safe."
On Wednesday morning, the Yamuna River's water level in Delhi exceeded the danger level mark, which stands at 205.33 metres. In response to the rising waters, evacuations have begun at 206 metres, following days of heavy rainfall. Residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations as a preemptive step against potential flooding.
In anticipation of the flooding risk, shopkeepers in Civil Lines' Monastery Market are proactively relocating their goods. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continuing rain and thunderstorms, keeping residents on alert over the next few days.
