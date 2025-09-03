Bihar Bandh: Outrage Over Insult to PM Modi's Late Mother

Bihar Minister Renu Devi expressed strong condemnation on Wednesday over derogatory remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, declaring that the entire nation is incensed. Devi asserted that the people of Bihar would hold Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav accountable.

In a statement to ANI, Devi emphasized, "If anyone insults a mother, not even God forgives them. They will face consequences. What do Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav understand of a mother's pain? Prime Minister Modi's mother was an ordinary woman dedicated to her children's education." She added that the outrage was nationwide, and Bihar will see a spontaneous bandh until noon.

The National Democratic Alliance has announced a statewide bandh on September 4 in Bihar, protesting the opposition's use of abusive language against PM Modi and his late mother at a joint event. Previously, PM Modi criticized the RJD and Congress for these alleged remarks.

Speaking at an event, PM Modi condemned the derogatory comments, saying they weren't just insults to his mother but to all women in India. He expressed disbelief over such actions occurring in Bihar, a state with rich traditions, and described mothers as the embodiment of self-respect and the world. "Mother is our world and self-respect," he stated.

PM Modi reflected on his mother's influence, noting he moved away to serve India's women. He lamented that his mother, who lived a life distant from politics and died at age 100, was disparaged by RJD-Congress events, further intensifying his and Bihar's emotional response.