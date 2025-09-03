Left Menu

Anlon Healthcare's Modest Market Debut Reflects Cautious Optimism

Anlon Healthcare Ltd's shares had a modest debut, closing nearly 1% higher than the issue price of Rs 91. Initially listed at Rs 92 on NSE and Rs 91 on BSE, shares peaked at Rs 92, then closed at Rs 91.66 and Rs 91.73. The IPO was subscribed 7.12 times, raising Rs 121 crore.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:00 IST
Anlon Healthcare's Modest Market Debut Reflects Cautious Optimism
Anlon Healthcare Ltd's shares experienced a subdued entry into the stock market, closing nearly 1% higher than their issue price of Rs 91. The stocks were initially listed at Rs 92 on the NSE and Rs 91 on the BSE, with fluctuations between highs of Rs 92 and lows of Rs 89 during trading hours.

Ultimately, the shares settled at Rs 91.66 on the BSE and Rs 91.73 on the NSE, translating to an increase of 0.72% and 0.80% respectively. The firm achieved a market valuation of Rs 487.19 crore.

The initial public offering, which concluded last week, was oversubscribed 7.12 times, accumulating Rs 121 crore against a price range of Rs 86-91 per share. The IPO included a fresh issue of up to 1.33 crore shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

