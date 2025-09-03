Left Menu

Panama Launches Ambitious Energy Corridor Project

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino announced the initiation of a new interoceanic energy corridor featuring a gas pipeline for the Panama Canal. The Canal board has green-lighted the selection process, with prequalification starting this year and the final concessionaire to be determined by late 2026.

Updated: 03-09-2025 19:05 IST
In an official announcement made during his visit to Japan, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino revealed plans for a groundbreaking interoceanic energy corridor centered around a new gas pipeline for the Panama Canal. This significant development marks a major milestone in Panama's energy strategy.

The Panama Canal board has approved the launch of the selection process for this ambitious project. The prequalification of interested parties is set to commence this year, ushering in a rigorous vetting procedure to ensure optimal candidates for the endeavor.

The final concessionaire, entrusted with the task of bringing this vision to fruition, is expected to be selected by the fourth quarter of 2026, according to the statement released by the Panama Canal authorities.

