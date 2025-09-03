Panama Launches Ambitious Energy Corridor Project

In an official announcement made during his visit to Japan, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino revealed plans for a groundbreaking interoceanic energy corridor centered around a new gas pipeline for the Panama Canal. This significant development marks a major milestone in Panama's energy strategy.

The Panama Canal board has approved the launch of the selection process for this ambitious project. The prequalification of interested parties is set to commence this year, ushering in a rigorous vetting procedure to ensure optimal candidates for the endeavor.

The final concessionaire, entrusted with the task of bringing this vision to fruition, is expected to be selected by the fourth quarter of 2026, according to the statement released by the Panama Canal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)