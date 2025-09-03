Left Menu

Stock Markets Soar as Alphabet Wins Antitrust Case

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher after Alphabet's favorable antitrust ruling, while investors awaited labor market data affecting the central bank's interest rate decision. S&P 500 rose by 0.47%, Nasdaq by 0.86%, and Dow Jones slightly increased by 0.03%.

03-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock markets showed a positive trend on Wednesday morning, bolstered by Alphabet's recent victory in an antitrust case. Notably, the S&P 500 experienced a 0.47% rise, and the Nasdaq Composite showed an increase of 0.86% at the opening bell.

Investors are keenly watching labor market data scheduled for release shortly. The data is expected to inform the central bank's forthcoming decision on interest rates, creating a palpable sense of anticipation within financial circles.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 0.03%, indicating a cautious optimism among traders.

