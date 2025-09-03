Left Menu

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar declined against major currencies following weak labor demand data, boosting hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected drop in job openings, contributing to the dollar's losses against the yen, Swiss franc, and euro.

The U.S. dollar continued its descent against mainstay currencies like the yen, Swiss franc, and euro on Wednesday. This decline followed new data revealing weakening labor demand, which heightened market expectations for a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, job openings fell more than anticipated to 7.181 million in July, a stark contrast to the 7.378 million predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters. This sharp drop resulted in the dollar losing early gains against both the yen and Swiss franc.

The euro also climbed against the dollar, increasing by 0.34% to $1.1677, while the dollar index, which assesses the greenback against a collection of currencies, declined by 0.34% to land at 98.06.

