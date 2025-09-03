Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: Urgent Inspections in Iran Needed, Says IAEA

The IAEA is urgently negotiating with Iran to resume inspections of its nuclear sites, following bombing raids by Israel and the U.S. Despite setbacks, Iran's obligations to the agency remain unchanged. Talks aim for a swift resolution to ensure accountability of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is pushing for a swift agreement with Iran to resume critical inspections of its nuclear facilities. Talks are ongoing following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, which left several enrichment sites damaged. IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi emphasized that discussions cannot continue indefinitely.

Despite Tehran's new law requiring special approval for inspections, diplomatic efforts seek a quick resolution. The IAEA highlighted concerns about Iran's stock of highly enriched uranium, enough for multiple nuclear weapons if further enriched, making inspections a pressing issue.

Grossi acknowledged that, while diplomacy remains the preferred approach, time constraints are crucial. An agreement to restart inspections is deemed urgent by the IAEA, with no significant breakthrough reported yet, and an impending Board of Governors meeting looming next week. Grossi also confirmed his intention to run for United Nations Secretary-General next year.

